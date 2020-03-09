Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,929 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $40,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

