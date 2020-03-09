Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $205.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.32.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,896.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,464. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.