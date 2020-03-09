Bank of Marin Takes $280,000 Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Bank of Marin bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 456,072 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 37.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter worth $531,000.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $112.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 148.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

