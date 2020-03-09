Bank of Marin Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $164.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

