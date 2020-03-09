Bank of Marin Acquires Shares of 4,363 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $1,676,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $4,414,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK opened at $73.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.