Bank of Marin Takes $321,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $47.69 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

