Bank of Marin Acquires Shares of 1,619 Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 246.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $2,094,391.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,776.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,428 shares of company stock worth $14,545,297 in the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Barclays cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $190.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average of $217.66. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $173.31 and a 1 year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

