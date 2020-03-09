Bank of Marin Takes Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,121,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $229.71 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.31 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.63 and its 200 day moving average is $230.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.