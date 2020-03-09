Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.97.

CRM stock opened at $164.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.48 and its 200 day moving average is $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $97,321.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,589.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,040 shares of company stock worth $75,858,848. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

