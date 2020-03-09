Bank of Marin Acquires New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ball by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 36,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE BLL opened at $76.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,875. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.