Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $169.21 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $143.94 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

