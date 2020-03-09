Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

