Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 845 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Twilio by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $567,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,231. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $101.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

