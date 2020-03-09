Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $472.07 on Monday. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $593.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.08 and its 200 day moving average is $385.24. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of -425.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective (up previously from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

