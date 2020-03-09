Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 872,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 722,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,326 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 583,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 381,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $181.20 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.83 and a 12-month high of $211.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

