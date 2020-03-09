Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKD. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,251,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,905,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $171.62 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $154.41 and a twelve month high of $194.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.50.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.