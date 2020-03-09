Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Reduced by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,633 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,837 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

