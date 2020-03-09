Franklin Resources Inc. Has $406.38 Million Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,328,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $406,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

DISCK opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

