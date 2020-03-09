Franklin Resources Inc. Has $438.16 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.30% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $438,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $715.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $772.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $638.92 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

