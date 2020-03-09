Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,934 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.73% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $460,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $299,880,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,967,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,350,000 after purchasing an additional 191,697 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

CHKP opened at $98.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

