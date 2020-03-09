Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 936,637 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of American Tower worth $428,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

Shares of AMT opened at $246.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.26. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,766 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

