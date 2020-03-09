Franklin Resources Inc. Has $492.42 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.81% of SBA Communications worth $492,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in SBA Communications by 109.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $285.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 221.37 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $181.50 and a 52 week high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,661. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,141 shares of company stock worth $29,165,547. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

