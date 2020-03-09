Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,974,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $472,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $117.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.