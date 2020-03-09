UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,499,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $440,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,363,000 after buying an additional 118,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,086,000 after buying an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $283.87 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

