Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,923,541 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,245,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,923,541 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.44% of General Electric worth $426,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,303,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 931,232 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,042,000 after purchasing an additional 863,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,998,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,980,000 after purchasing an additional 606,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of GE opened at $9.40 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

