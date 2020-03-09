Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.43% of Union Pacific worth $541,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $156.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.88 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

