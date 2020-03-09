Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,162 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.63% of Dover worth $440,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dover by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,787,000 after buying an additional 722,832 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 2,590.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after buying an additional 292,750 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Dover by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after buying an additional 260,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dover by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after buying an additional 146,065 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $11,442,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $101.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.49. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $573,129.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

