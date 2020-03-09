Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,420,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,765,485 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.63% of Apache worth $445,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE APA opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Apache from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.