Franklin Resources Inc. Has $450.64 Million Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $450,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $150.64 on Monday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average is $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

