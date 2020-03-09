Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,871,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 632,554 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $424,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 814,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

NYSE:ST opened at $38.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

