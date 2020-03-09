International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,743,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 708,002 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.23% of International Paper worth $402,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 604,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

IP opened at $35.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.48. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

