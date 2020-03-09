Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.71% of Intuitive Surgical worth $487,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after buying an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,651,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,863,614,000 after buying an additional 101,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,177,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,287,101,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $555.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

