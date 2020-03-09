NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.36% of NVIDIA worth $511,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $266.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

