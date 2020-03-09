Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,849,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 634,690 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.42% of Citizens Financial Group worth $603,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

