Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,250 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.82% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $418,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $94.04 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average is $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.