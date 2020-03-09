Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 41,537 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.38% of CoStar Group worth $522,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $707.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $450.41 and a 1-year high of $746.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $683.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

