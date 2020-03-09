Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.40% of Ross Stores worth $585,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST opened at $102.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ross Stores from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.