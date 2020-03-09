Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $503,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

