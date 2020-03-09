Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.73% of Intuit worth $494,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Intuit by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after buying an additional 214,021 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $276.18 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.03 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.95.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

