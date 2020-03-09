Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,882 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.67% of Cintas worth $467,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Cintas stock opened at $272.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

