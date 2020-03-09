Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 13,097,338 Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 151.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,742,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,097,338 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.95% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $557,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

