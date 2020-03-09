Franklin Resources Inc. Has $563.64 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.38% of Mcdonald’s worth $563,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,454,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $287,367,000 after purchasing an additional 112,299 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,390,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $298,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $198.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $178.27 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.