Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,693 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $605,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,397 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,894,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $163.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.10 and a 1-year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,055 shares of company stock worth $16,261,811 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

