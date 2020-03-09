Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,847,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47,103 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $609,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $336.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.79 and its 200-day moving average is $311.61. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.
Recommended Story: Economic Reports
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.