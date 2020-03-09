Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,847,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47,103 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $609,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $336.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.79 and its 200-day moving average is $311.61. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

