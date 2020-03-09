Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $622,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,051,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,967,000 after acquiring an additional 144,071 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,116,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,509,000 after acquiring an additional 97,512 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $194.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.05 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.79.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

