Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Baker Chad R’s 4th Largest Position

Baker Chad R trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.9% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $142.03 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $138.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

