Associated Banc Corp Makes New $211,000 Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 755,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after purchasing an additional 144,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $173.26 on Monday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.81.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

