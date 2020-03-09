Associated Banc Corp Invests $215,000 in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 7.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $159.70 on Monday. Icon Plc has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

