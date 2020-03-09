Associated Banc Corp Buys Shares of 8,483 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7,372.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000.

Shares of BBEU opened at $22.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

