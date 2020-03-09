Associated Banc Corp Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Savior LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $174.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $166.57 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

